RBI schedules 12 bank holidays across India in May 2026

Regional closures, ATMs and UPI unaffected

Expect closures in Maharashtra on May 1 for Maharashtra Day; Labor Day and Buddha Purnima are separate region-specific observances; Kolkata banks will take a break on May 9 for Tagore Jayanti; Gangtok branches close on May 16 for State Day.

The good news? Online banking, UPI, and ATMs will keep running as usual. Just plan ahead if you need to handle cash deposits or checks at a branch.