RBI schedules 12 bank holidays across India in May 2026
India
Heads up if you need to visit a bank next month: RBI has lined up 12 bank holidays for May 2026.
This includes all Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, plus some key regional breaks, so many branches across India will be closed on these days.
Regional closures, ATMs and UPI unaffected
Expect closures in Maharashtra on May 1 for Maharashtra Day; Labor Day and Buddha Purnima are separate region-specific observances; Kolkata banks will take a break on May 9 for Tagore Jayanti; Gangtok branches close on May 16 for State Day.
The good news? Online banking, UPI, and ATMs will keep running as usual. Just plan ahead if you need to handle cash deposits or checks at a branch.