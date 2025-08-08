Next Article
Recruitment for 3,588 BSF Constable posts begins: Apply now
Thinking about joining the Border Security Force? BSF is hiring for 3,588 Constable spots, and applications are open online at rectt.bsf.gov.in until August 23.
You'll need to be between 18 and 25 years old by the deadline.
Made a mistake while applying? No worries—there's a correction window from August 24 to 26.
How to apply, selection process, and exam fee
The process includes physical tests, a written exam, document checks, and finally a medical exam if you clear the earlier rounds.
The fee is ₹100 for unreserved candidates and ₹50 for EWS/OBC (with GST), but women, SC/ST applicants, serving BSF personnel, and Ex-Servicemen don't have to pay.
Payment is easy—just use net banking, cards, or visit a Common Service Centre.