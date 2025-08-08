Recruitment for 3,588 BSF Constable posts begins: Apply now India Aug 08, 2025

Thinking about joining the Border Security Force? BSF is hiring for 3,588 Constable spots, and applications are open online at rectt.bsf.gov.in until August 23.

You'll need to be between 18 and 25 years old by the deadline.

Made a mistake while applying? No worries—there's a correction window from August 24 to 26.