Red electric car central to probe into Ketan Agarwal's death
India
A red electric car is now the main focus in the investigation of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal's death near Pune.
Police say Agarwal was allegedly pushed off Lohagad Fort by his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary.
The car might hold key clues about what really happened that day.
Prime accused named in Agarwal probe
Clips shared online show Agarwal and Goyal enjoying a drive with the sunroof open, and even celebrating her birthday with flowers in the car, giving police a clearer timeline.
After meeting Agarwal's family, Maharashtra's chief minister promised swift justice with a special court and a top prosecutor on the case.
Both have been named as prime accused as investigators work to uncover more details.