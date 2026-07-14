Rekha Gupta invites Delhi public to help plant 7 million saplings
India
Delhi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign is aiming big: seven million saplings planted across the city this rainy season.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is inviting everyone to pitch in, saying it's a step toward a greener, cleaner Delhi.
The plan? Turn empty spots like roadsides and metro corridors into lush green zones.
Portal offers free saplings and scheduling
The campaign has its own portal, www.greendrive.delhivanmahotsav.in, where you can pick your date, time, and spot to plant.
You'll get free saplings delivered to your door or can grab them from local government nurseries.
Thousands have already signed up, so if you want to make Delhi greener (and maybe make your mom proud), now's the time!