Rekha Gupta leads Gurupurab observance at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib
Delhi's top leaders came together to mark Gurupurab, celebrating 557 years since Guru Nanak Dev's birth.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the way at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib, encouraging everyone to live by Guru Nanak's values of truth, love, and equality.
The vibe was all about unity and breaking down social barriers.
Red Fort event honors Tegh Bahadur
BJP leaders Nitin Nabin and Harsh Malhotra joined in at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib, with Nabin highlighting the importance of compassion and selflessness.
Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stopped by to wish for peace in the city.
Speaker Vijender Gupta reflected on how Guru Nanak's teachings go beyond religion.
The celebrations wrap up with a big event at Red Fort from December 12-14, honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's legacy.