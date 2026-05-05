Rekha Gupta reviews Delhi's summer water preparedness and accountability

Delhi runs plants at maximum capacity

The plan includes running all water treatment plants at maximum capacity and working closely with Haryana, which supplies most of Delhi's raw water.

Vulnerable neighborhoods like Sangam Vihar and Chhatarpur are getting extra tankers, more tube wells (now up to 6,200), and expanded hydrant points.

There are also 24/7 helplines (1916, 1800117118), a central control room, emergency centers, chatbots, and call centers, so if you run into any issues this summer, help should be just a call or click away.