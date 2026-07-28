IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR as fresh spell approaches
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) as a fresh spell of monsoon showers is expected. The alert comes after a deep depression formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, moving inland across Odisha and West Bengal. This weather system strengthens the monsoon trough, drawing warm, moisture-laden winds from the sea to northern India.
Weather forecast
Rain bands expected to move in from Haryana
Meteorologists have predicted that fresh thunderstorms will develop over Haryana by afternoon, leading to more rain and storms across Delhi-NCR.
The first spell of rain has already moved east from Delhi, leaving only light drizzle in some areas.
Rain bands, organized lines of heavier showers, are simply organized lines or strips of heavier showers that move in a specific direction.
Extended forecast
Yellow alert issued for Wednesday
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, predicting generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.
Daytime temperatures are expected to remain cooler at 32-35°C, a drop from recent highs near 38°C.
Similar rainy conditions are likely to continue into Thursday and the weekend, helping make up any monsoon deficit for the month.
Climate change
Intensified thunderstorms now characterize Delhi's monsoon
In recent decades, Delhi's monsoon rains have shifted toward shorter and more intense thunderstorm bursts instead of steady drizzle.
This change is attributed to evolving weather patterns and urban influences.
The current active phase of rainfall is aided by additional low-pressure areas over Rajasthan, reviving stronger moisture flow into the monsoon trough.