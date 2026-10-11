Report finds 1 in 4 Indian workers exposed to AI
A new report says about one in four Indian workers are highly exposed to artificial intelligence: some stand to gain from higher productivity, but 11.4% may face substitution risk.
The study highlights how AI is changing the job landscape, especially for younger workers.
Indian agriculture and trades largely shielded
If you're working in agriculture or a skilled trade, you're mostly shielded: these areas make up more than half of India's workforce and aren't as threatened by automation.
The report suggests that health and education need more people, so those fields might be good bets for the future.
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran also urged young people to get comfortable with AI skills and reskilling, especially in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu where there's big potential for tech-driven roles.