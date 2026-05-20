Report: India will need over 60GW energy storage by 2030

India report urges clear BESS rules

Energy storage isn't just a tech upgrade. It's essential for making sure lights stay on as we shift to solar and wind.

The report points out that BESS can make the grid more flexible and reliable, especially in crowded cities like Delhi where managing peak demand is tricky.

It also calls on policymakers to set clear rules so these technologies can really deliver, helping India move toward a cleaner, more dependable energy future.