Report: India will need over 60GW energy storage by 2030
India is set to need more than 60 gigawatts of energy storage by 2030 as the country's power demand rises and more renewables come online, according to a new report.
About 42 gigawatts of this will come from battery energy storage systems (BESS), which are key for balancing supply and demand as India aims for half its electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels.
India report urges clear BESS rules
Energy storage isn't just a tech upgrade. It's essential for making sure lights stay on as we shift to solar and wind.
The report points out that BESS can make the grid more flexible and reliable, especially in crowded cities like Delhi where managing peak demand is tricky.
It also calls on policymakers to set clear rules so these technologies can really deliver, helping India move toward a cleaner, more dependable energy future.