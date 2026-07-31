Retired officers defend Delhi Police actions after July 20 protests
After the violent July 20 protests in Delhi left 128 police personnel injured, retired officers publicly supported the Delhi Police, saying their actions were fair and within the law.
At a press conference, they asked for a more balanced view of what happened and stood in solidarity with serving officers facing tough situations.
Brij Lal defends pellet gun use
Former Uttar Pradesh DGP and Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal explained that police used standard crowd-control methods, like water cannons, tear gas, and non-lethal weapons, in a step-by-step way.
He said pellet guns were chosen as a safer option over rifles, noting the Supreme Court has upheld their legality.
Retired ACP Rajender Pathania also urged young people to recognize the challenges and sacrifices police make to keep order, especially since active officers can't always defend themselves publicly.