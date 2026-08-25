Rishikesh Kumar's alleged jump ignites IIT Delhi protests demanding ₹1cr
After Rishikesh Kumar, a 31-year-old M.Sc. physics student at IIT Delhi, died after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor on August 22, the campus has been rocked by protests.
Students skipped classes on August 24 and are calling for ₹1 crore compensation for his family and accountability from institute officials.
IIT Delhi forms inquiry including students
Protesters want major improvements in student welfare and the resignation of senior administrators.
In response, IIT Delhi set up a five-member External Inquiry Committee, including students, to look into Kumar's death and review support systems.
Public figures like Arvind Kejriwal called the number of suicides at IITs "alarming" and urged stronger mental health support, while activists stressed that real structural changes are urgently needed.