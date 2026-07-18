RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav moved to AIIMS in Delhi
India
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is being moved to AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday after a recent health scare.
He was taken to IGIMS in Patna on Friday evening due to blood pressure issues, but doctors got things under control and sent him home with advice to rest before his trip.
Yadav's bungalow move raised sanitation concerns
Yadav has dealt with several health problems lately, including a kidney transplant in 2022.
He and his wife Rabri Devi recently left their longtime government bungalow for a private house in Kautilya Nagar, Patna, a move that came with some sanitation concerns, according to daughter Misa Bharti.
Meanwhile, their old address is now home to Bihar's animal husbandry minister.