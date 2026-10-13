RK Singh criticizes Delhi Police restrictions on Jantar Mantar protests
India
Former Union minister and ex-Home Secretary RK Singh is calling out the Delhi Police for restricting protests at Jantar Mantar, saying it goes against our constitutional rights.
He compared moving protests to far-off places to asking people to protest in the middle of the Thar Desert.
This comes after some Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members were detained on October 13, 2026, for entering a restricted area.
RK Singh flags 13.30cr voter removals
Singh wants Opposition parties to come together and push back against these changes, stressing that everyone's right to protest should be protected.
He also raised concerns about 13.30 crore voters being removed from electoral rolls, calling it a serious threat to democracy and fair participation.