Robert Vadra asked to attend Delhi court in PMLA case
India
Robert Vadra, who's married to Priyanka Gandhi, has been asked to appear in a Delhi court over a money laundering case tied to a 2008 land deal in Haryana.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claims he made ₹58 crore from the deal, and the hearing is set for May 16, 2026.
PMLA charges name Vadra and Hooda
The ED filed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Vadra and several others, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.