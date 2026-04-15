Robert Vadra asked to attend Delhi court in PMLA case India Apr 15, 2026

Robert Vadra, who's married to Priyanka Gandhi, has been asked to appear in a Delhi court over a money laundering case tied to a 2008 land deal in Haryana.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claims he made ₹58 crore from the deal, and the hearing is set for May 16, 2026.