Rohinton Fali Nariman: EC removed 9 million West Bengal voters
India
Former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Fali Nariman is sounding the alarm about India's voting process.
He says the Election Commission has been unfairly deleting voters in West Bengal: 9 million people lost their right to vote.
Justice Nariman wants the Supreme Court to step in and rethink how election commissioners are chosen.
Appeals favor voters, SC reviewing deletions
Most appeals against these voter deletions were actually decided in favor of the voters, which suggests a lot of mistakes were made.
The Supreme Court is now taking a closer look at what happened, and former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman is pushing for a more balanced system so every vote really counts.