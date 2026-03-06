₹90cr worth assets attached in $8.5m Microsoft scam

Call center busts, arrests, and money trail

The FBI traced the fraud back to India and tipped off the CBI, leading to raids in Gurugram in July 2024.

A Gurugram call center was busted, 44 people arrested, and loads of evidence seized.

The Enforcement Directorate later arrested Chandra Prakash Gupta for laundering crores through shell companies and crypto; other masterminds are still wanted.

Authorities have now attached ₹90 crore worth of assets linked to the scam's huge money trail.