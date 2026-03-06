₹90cr worth assets attached in $8.5m Microsoft scam
A massive tech support scam run from Gurugram and Noida call centers targeted Americans with fake Microsoft pop-ups and phone calls.
It started when a California resident, Michele Finch, got a call from someone pretending to be a Microsoft exec warning her about hackers.
The scammers installed malware on her computer and convinced her to transfer $6.5 million over several months, thinking she was protecting her money.
Call center busts, arrests, and money trail
The FBI traced the fraud back to India and tipped off the CBI, leading to raids in Gurugram in July 2024.
A Gurugram call center was busted, 44 people arrested, and loads of evidence seized.
The Enforcement Directorate later arrested Chandra Prakash Gupta for laundering crores through shell companies and crypto; other masterminds are still wanted.
Authorities have now attached ₹90 crore worth of assets linked to the scam's huge money trail.