RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls India Vishwaguru at Toronto event
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at an event in Toronto, calling India a Vishwaguru, basically a world teacher.
He said this isn't just about power but about selfless service and helping others.
Bhagwat pointed to moments like India sheltering Polish refugees during World War II and helping people during the Middle East conflicts as proof that caring for humanity is part of India's DNA.
Mohan Bhagwat says India shares knowledge
Bhagwat also talked about how India shares its knowledge, like astronomy and Ayurveda, with the world without trying to dominate anyone.
He emphasized the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, saying unity comes from embracing diversity, compassion, and respect.
As he put it, "Therefore, serving others is our duty. We have gained this wisdom, which brings us enduring happiness and satisfaction."