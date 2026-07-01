RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Canada 1st since 2005
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is heading to Canada on August 31 and September 1, marking his first-ever visit there, and the first by any RSS chief since 2005.
This trip is part of the group's push to connect globally and comes right after his US tour.
Mohan Bhagwat to address RSS misunderstandings
Bhagwat's main goal is to clear up misunderstandings about the RSS in places like Canada.
Organizers say better ties with the new Canadian prime minister made this possible, but they're also prepping for possible protests from pro-Khalistan groups.
While in Toronto, Bhagwat will meet the Indian community and attend several events before heading off to the UK.