RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Canada 1st since 2005

Mohan Bhagwat to address RSS misunderstandings

Bhagwat's main goal is to clear up misunderstandings about the RSS in places like Canada.

Organizers say better ties with the new Canadian prime minister made this possible, but they're also prepping for possible protests from pro-Khalistan groups.

While in Toronto, Bhagwat will meet the Indian community and attend several events before heading off to the UK.