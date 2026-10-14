Rukhsana Kouser dies in Jammu flash floods after 185.6mm rainfall
India
After Jammu saw its heaviest rainfall in decades, 185.6mm in just 3 hours, flash floods hit the city hard.
On October 11, 2026, Rukhsana Kouser, 27, was swept away while trying to save her car with her husband.
Her body was found 2 days later, highlighting how quickly things turned dangerous.
Jammu residents urge infrastructure repairs
Locals are now dealing with damaged homes and streets full of mud and debris.
Many, like Sunita Devi from Dream City, say poor drainage and broken infrastructure made the flooding worse.
They're urging authorities to fix these issues so the city is better prepared next time.