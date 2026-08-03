Rusted pin in kaju katli spurs Maharashtra FDA license suspension
India
A rusted metal pin was found in a kaju katli from Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala's Charni Road branch, just as a customer was about to serve it to his three-year-old daughter.
The Maharashtra FDA quickly suspended the shop's food safety license after the customer discovered the pin on July 29.
Prannoy Palav files complaint, FDA inspects
The customer, Prannoy Palav, returned the sweet box and filed a formal complaint, sharing on Instagram how relieved he was to spot the pin before feeding it to his daughter.
FDA officials inspected the shop and allegedly found hygiene-related lapses. They've collected samples for lab testing, and the shop's FSSAI license has already been suspended.