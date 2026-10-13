S Jaishankar at Bloomberg criticizes China, outlines EU FTA timeline
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar didn't hold back at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum: he called out China for the big trade gap and for making it tough for Indian businesses to get access.
He made it clear that India just wants peace at the border, so both countries can keep trading, even if all disputes aren't sorted yet.
Plus, he revealed India has concluded a free trade agreement with the European Union that should be ready to enter into force in the coming months, potentially by the end of 2026 or early 2027.
S Jaishankar vows independent global partnerships
Jaishankar emphasized that India will stick to its own path in global partnerships and won't bow to outside pressure.
He also brushed off claims about equipment India was procuring from Russia sneaking in Chinese tech, calling them baseless.
On top of that, he highlighted how artificial intelligence needs careful regulation and said discussions about managing its impact should include everyone.