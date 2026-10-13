S Jaishankar calls AI 'mother of all technology' at Bloomberg

Jaishankar pointed out that while nuclear tech was only in a few hands, AI is everywhere, and that means we need real conversations about keeping it safe and fair.

He said there's strong agreement in India on setting up rules and safeguards so AI benefits society without causing harm.

As he put it, "other than the initial emphasis on leaders or early developers when it comes to an emerging technology, the eventual question will be on how the technology is applied and who will be the end users and what will be the consequences of using such a technology."