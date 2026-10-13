S Jaishankar calls AI 'mother of all technology' at Bloomberg
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just called Artificial Intelligence (AI) "the mother of all technology" at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, saying it will be far more pervasive and impactful on our everyday life and that democratic societies will have legitimate concerns about its impact on politics.
He highlighted how AI is shaping the way democracies work and why it matters for everyone.
Jaishankar says India backs AI safeguards
Jaishankar pointed out that while nuclear tech was only in a few hands, AI is everywhere, and that means we need real conversations about keeping it safe and fair.
He said there's strong agreement in India on setting up rules and safeguards so AI benefits society without causing harm.
As he put it, "other than the initial emphasis on leaders or early developers when it comes to an emerging technology, the eventual question will be on how the technology is applied and who will be the end users and what will be the consequences of using such a technology."