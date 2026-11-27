Jaishankar pushed for everyone to stick to international maritime rules like the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, especially with tensions rising at sea.

He also highlighted the need for countries in the region to work together, not just against attacks on ships, but also issues like terrorism, drug smuggling, and illegal fishing.

With India leading the Indian Ocean Rim Association, or IORA, right now, he said it's all about innovation and resilience as the region faces new challenges.