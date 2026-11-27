S. Jaishankar calls ship attacks unacceptable at New Delhi meeting
India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, called recent attacks on ships and seafarers "simply unacceptable" at a big regional meet in New Delhi.
He reminded everyone just how vital these sea routes are for global trade and energy and urged coastal countries to team up to keep them safe.
Jaishankar urges UNCLOS and IORA cooperation
Jaishankar pushed for everyone to stick to international maritime rules like the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, especially with tensions rising at sea.
He also highlighted the need for countries in the region to work together, not just against attacks on ships, but also issues like terrorism, drug smuggling, and illegal fishing.
With India leading the Indian Ocean Rim Association, or IORA, right now, he said it's all about innovation and resilience as the region faces new challenges.