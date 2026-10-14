S Jaishankar jokes at Bloomberg forum over Russia China ties
India
At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gave a lighthearted reply when asked if Russia is becoming a vassal state of China.
He joked that journalists love to be provocative, which got the crowd laughing.
The moment came as India faces questions about its ongoing defense deals with Russia and concerns over Moscow's closeness with Beijing.
Jaishankar rejects 40% Chinese tech claim
Jaishankar also pushed back against claims that nearly 40% of India's Russian defense imports might involve Chinese tech, saying those numbers don't add up.
He pointed out that while Russia's relationship with China has changed (mainly because of tensions with Europe), India's partnership with Moscow has stayed strong since the 1950s, no matter how global politics shift.