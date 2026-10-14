S Jaishankar jokes Japan crucial to India citing Japanese wife
India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lightened up a foreign policy talk by joking about how important Japan is for India, especially since his wife is Japanese.
Laying out India's global strategy, the moderator listed the US China, Europe, and Russia, then Jaishankar interrupted with a smile, "You forgot a fifth country: Japan," and "I've to say that, otherwise I'll be in trouble at home with my wife."
Japan key to India's Indo-Pacific plans
Japan isn't just a friendly mention: it's a big player in India's Indo-Pacific plans.
The two countries team up on security and tech as part of the Quad (with the US and Australia), and Japan invests heavily in Indian projects like railways.
All this makes Japan key to India's partnerships and future growth in the region.