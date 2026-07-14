S Jaishankar meets Antonio Guterres, launches UNSC 2028-29 campaign
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, talking about big global issues like West Asia, Ukraine, and Sudan.
He emphasized India's strong partnership with the U.N. and its push for global peace.
During his visit, Jaishankar officially launched India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council for 2028-29.
Jaishankar unveils SHANTI, cites peacekeeping legacy
Jaishankar introduced the SHANTI vision (Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity) as part of India's U.N. Security Council pitch.
He spotlighted India's peacekeeping legacy: nearly 300,000 personnel across 50 missions since the U.N. began, with 4,300 currently serving in 10 of the 11 active missions.
He also pointed out India's development work in 79 countries and called for more inclusive decision-making at the Security Council to create a fairer world.