S Jaishankar says India has outgrown middle power label
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wants the world to know that India has outgrown the "middle power" label.
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, he pointed to India's $4 trillion economy and huge population as proof that it's now a major player on the global stage.
As he put it, "More than middle powers, we are powers in the middle."
Jaishankar calls order disorder dichotomy false
Jaishankar talked about how global politics is shifting: old power structures are fading, and countries now work together more through consensus and shared interests.
He pushed back against fears of chaos, saying, "This dichotomy of order and disorder is a false dichotomy," highlighting his remarks on a changing global order and on enforcement coming from consensus and understanding and self-interest.