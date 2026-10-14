S Jaishankar says India US strategic partnership not an alliance
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar says India and the US are "a strategic partnership is a partnership; it's not an alliance," meaning they work together on shared interests but aren't locked into a formal alliance.
He made these comments as both countries try to sort out trade and tariff disagreements.
This comes just before US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits India (October 17-22), a trip expected to focus on energy and bigger strategic talks.
S Jaishankar: US repositioning demands recalculation
Jaishankar pointed out that the US is rethinking its place in the world, which is making other countries, including India, reconsider how they work with America.
He said, "The reality is the United States has repositioned itself. It has changed the manner in which it engages the world, the basis on which it engages the world. I think every country, in a way, has to recalculate and reset its relationship with the United States."
With China rising and global dynamics changing fast, both sides are looking for new ways to cooperate while sorting out ongoing trade issues.