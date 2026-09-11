S Jaishankar urges BRICS to build diverse resilient supply chains
At the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, India urged fellow member countries to focus on self-reliance and build more diverse, resilient supply chains.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the need for economic systems that can handle global shocks but stay connected.
The event brought together representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and members like Saudi Arabia and Indonesia ahead of the upcoming summit.
Jaishankar, Goyal seek trade resilience
Jaishankar called for transparent regulations and reliable logistics so economies can adapt quickly.
He noted technology helps growth but also brings new challenges around standards and security: the global political and economic order was under stress.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal pushed for easier trade by cutting barriers and linking payment systems to boost local currency deals.
He also pointed out big opportunities in agriculture, tech, and pharma for BRICS countries to collaborate and strengthen their value chains.