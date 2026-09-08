S. Jaishankar urges peaceful end to Russia Ukraine war
India
India is doubling down on its call for a peaceful end to the Russia-Ukraine war, saying "this is not an era of war."
During his recent trip to Ukraine and Poland, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Ukrainian leaders and highlighted India's commitment to diplomacy over fighting.
India, Russia discuss Indian nationals' release
India says it's ready to help resolve the conflict and is talking with Russia about releasing Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army, a move welcomed by Moscow.
Plus, the ongoing war will be one of the issues discussed during bilateral talks at the upcoming BRICS summit, showing that India wants to keep pushing for dialogue and solutions.