S Jaishankar urges preservation of ancient manuscripts in Delhi
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wants everyone to pay attention to ancient manuscripts, saying they're more than just old books: they're a big part of our culture and history.
Speaking in Delhi, he warned that if we let languages and scripts fade away, we risk losing valuable knowledge.
He called for preserving and protecting these texts and improving access to them.
S Jaishankar praises 'Samhita,' suggests AI
Jaishankar also talked about how sharing knowledge, like India's medical techniques spreading through trade, has always helped civilizations grow.
He praised projects like the Samhita Initiative for making old manuscripts easier to access, and suggested using artificial intelligence (AI) so this ancient wisdom can stay relevant and reach more people today.