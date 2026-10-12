Sabarimala Aravana production restarts October 14 after sannidhanam upgrade

Good news for Sabarimala devotees: Aravana, a key offering at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, will be back in production from October 14, 2026.

After last month's shortages, the Aravana plant at Sannidhanam has completed upgradation work and 15,000kg of raw rice would be transported to Pampa by Monday evening to make sure there's enough for everyone this time.