Sabarimala Aravana production restarts October 14 after sannidhanam upgrade
India
Good news for Sabarimala devotees: Aravana, a key offering at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, will be back in production from October 14, 2026.
After last month's shortages, the Aravana plant at Sannidhanam has completed upgradation work and 15,000kg of raw rice would be transported to Pampa by Monday evening to make sure there's enough for everyone this time.
Travancore Devaswom Board building buffer stock
To avoid a repeat of last month (when supplies ran out by day three), the Travancore Devaswom Board plans to run at full capacity (115,000 tins a day) and build up a buffer stock of 450,000 tins by November 17.
There's also ongoing expansion work that'll soon boost daily output even more, helping meet demand during busy times and keeping those iconic Aravana tins available all season.