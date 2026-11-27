Sabarimala pilgrimage cleaner this year after preseason cleanup, staff boost
This year's Sabarimala pilgrimage, which kicked off on November 17, is noticeably cleaner.
Pilgrims are seeing less trash and fresher facilities around the Kerala shrine, thanks to a major preseason cleanup and more hands on deck.
Sabarimala sanitation clears 1.25 ton waste
With 25 new sanitation supervisors and about 200 workers, plus 150 dedicated to toilet upkeep (now run by a private agency), the place is staying much tidier.
Around 1.25 ton of waste have already been cleared from hotspots like Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilakkal.
They're even testing out a ride-on floor scrubber buggy for the courtyard.
Devaswom Executive Officer P S Santhakumar says it's all working better this year because of stronger teamwork between temple officials and government departments: more improvements are lined up after Mandala Pooja too.