With 25 new sanitation supervisors and about 200 workers, plus 150 dedicated to toilet upkeep (now run by a private agency), the place is staying much tidier.

Around 1.25 ton of waste have already been cleared from hotspots like Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilakkal.

They're even testing out a ride-on floor scrubber buggy for the courtyard.

Devaswom Executive Officer P S Santhakumar says it's all working better this year because of stronger teamwork between temple officials and government departments: more improvements are lined up after Mandala Pooja too.