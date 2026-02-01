Sabarimala tantri Rajeevaru hospitalized amid gold theft probe India Feb 01, 2026

Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest (tantri) of Sabarimala, was taken from jail to a Thiruvananthapuram hospital after chest pain on Sunday. He's set for an angiogram and had a similar health scare last month.

Rajeevaru is currently facing charges in two temple gold theft cases, including the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).