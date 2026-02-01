Sabarimala tantri Rajeevaru hospitalized amid gold theft probe
India
Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest (tantri) of Sabarimala, was taken from jail to a Thiruvananthapuram hospital after chest pain on Sunday. He's set for an angiogram and had a similar health scare last month.
Rajeevaru is currently facing charges in two temple gold theft cases, including the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).
Investigators allege Rajeevaru's silence on missing gold
Investigators say Rajeevaru knew about the missing temple gold back in 2019 but didn't report it, raising questions about how things are run at Sabarimala.
His health has become a concern as this high-profile case keeps unfolding.