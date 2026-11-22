Sabarimala Temple opens for Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage amid massive turnout
The famous Sabarimala Temple in Kerala just opened its doors for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, and it is already seeing a massive turnout.
The first leg runs through December 27; then, after a short break, the temple will reopen on December 30, and the Makaravilakku festival is scheduled for January 14, 2027.
Authorities roll out electrification, AI surveillance
To handle the rush, authorities have rolled out new roadwork, full electrification from Chalakkayam to Pamba, and extra busses to make travel smoother.
Security is tighter too: police are teaming up with the district administration and local bodies and using AI-powered surveillance.
For the big festival in January, there will be parking at idathavalams, refreshments and facilities coordinated with local bodies and the district administration, special police deployment, and 24x7 AI-powered surveillance in Pandalam.