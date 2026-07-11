Sabarimala's Kandararu Rajeevaru asks to step down, names son

Rajeevaru arrested over Sabarimala gold theft

Rajeevaru's resignation comes after he was arrested in January for allegedly being involved in a gold theft at the temple.

He got bail after 40 days in custody and hasn't been handling priest duties since. His son has stepped in instead.

Officials say passing on the role within the family isn't new here; it follows what's been done before when a Tantri had to leave their post.