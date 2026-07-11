Sabarimala's Kandararu Rajeevaru asks to step down, names son
Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest of Kerala's famous Sabarimala temple, has asked to step down because of health issues.
In his letter to the temple board, he suggested his son, Kandararu Brahmadathan, should take over his role.
The board says they've received the request but will need high court approval before making any changes.
Rajeevaru also asked not to be part of picking the next head priest.
Rajeevaru arrested over Sabarimala gold theft
Rajeevaru's resignation comes after he was arrested in January for allegedly being involved in a gold theft at the temple.
He got bail after 40 days in custody and hasn't been handling priest duties since. His son has stepped in instead.
Officials say passing on the role within the family isn't new here; it follows what's been done before when a Tantri had to leave their post.