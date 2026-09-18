Sachin Waze seeks hearing after CBI FIR in Salian's death
India
Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze says he's being unfairly targeted after his name popped up in a fresh CBI FIR about Disha Salian's death.
Still in jail for unrelated cases, Waze found out about the new FIR through the news and now wants a chance to share his side before any court orders are made.
He feels all the media buzz is hurting his shot at bail.
Lawyer says Sachin Waze not accused
Waze insists he had nothing to do with Salian's death and says just being named has wrongly linked him to other big names.
His lawyer points out he's not an accused, and deserves to be heard first.
The special NIA court will revisit his plea while Waze remains in custody for earlier charges tied to the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases.