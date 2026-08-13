SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked with kirpan in Maharashtra

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), was attacked with a kirpan at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur near Nanded Sahib, Maharashtra on Thursday.

A Nihang reportedly in his mid-sixties, who was reportedly serving as a sewadar at the gurdwara, injured Badal's right hand before being overpowered by security.

Badal was taken to the hospital and is now safe.