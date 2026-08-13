SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked with kirpan in Maharashtra
India
Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), was attacked with a kirpan at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur near Nanded Sahib, Maharashtra on Thursday.
A Nihang reportedly in his mid-sixties, who was reportedly serving as a sewadar at the gurdwara, injured Badal's right hand before being overpowered by security.
Badal was taken to the hospital and is now safe.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
The attack happened while Badal was heading to the langar hall after paying respects at the shrine.
The gurdwara is managed by a Nihang group linked to a splinter faction of Budha Dal.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for an official probe to find out why the attack happened.
The accused is currently being questioned by police.