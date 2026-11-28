Sahasrabudhe panel recommends campus support amid 171 IIT suicides
Data made public has shown that in the last two decades, over 171 students in various IITs have died by suicide.
The Sahasrabudhe panel, set up after recent tragedies at IIT Kanpur, says campuses need more accessible wardens, regular hostel events, and dedicated student supervisors to help support mental health.
IIT suicides rose 135% since 2006
The panel was created in January 2026 after two suicides at IIT Kanpur.
RTI data gathered by an alumnus showed a worrying 135% rise in such cases since 2006.
In just the past three years, there have been 47 more suicides, most at IIT Kharagpur, followed by Kanpur and Delhi, pushing for urgent changes across these top institutes.