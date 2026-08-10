Saints march to Modi's Delhi home over Ram temple funds
On August 10, around 500 saints and religious leaders are set to march to Prime Minister Modi's Delhi home, asking for a fair investigation into alleged misuse of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Led by Computer Baba and Prakashanand Giri Maharaj, the group will start from Mandi House at 11am and plans to hand over a memorandum calling for a fair and high-level investigation into the alleged misappropriation and theft of donations related to the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
KC Venugopal calls embezzlement 'organised racket'
The march happens on the same day as a Supreme Court hearing about possible embezzlement of temple funds.
The saints want a fair and high-level investigation, a demand echoed by Congress MP KC Venugopal, who has called it an "organized racket."
Venugopal criticized the current SIT probe for only going after "mere eyewash targeting only low-level outsourced staff, while potentially shielding powerful individuals who masterminded this multi-crore embezzlement" and insists that a top-level inquiry is needed so everyone responsible is held accountable.