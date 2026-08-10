Saints march to Modi's Delhi home over Ram temple funds

On August 10, around 500 saints and religious leaders are set to march to Prime Minister Modi's Delhi home, asking for a fair investigation into alleged misuse of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Led by Computer Baba and Prakashanand Giri Maharaj, the group will start from Mandi House at 11am and plans to hand over a memorandum calling for a fair and high-level investigation into the alleged misappropriation and theft of donations related to the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.