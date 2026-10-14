Samreen dies after Lucknow 10th floor fall, Avneesh Jaiswal accused
India
A 24-year-old woman named Samreen died after falling from the 10th floor of a Lucknow hotel.
Police believe she was pushed by Avneesh Jaiswal, who allegedly fled the scene on a motorcycle and has not yet been traced.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage to piece together what happened.
Police file murder case, seek Jaiswal
Samreen's sister said the tragedy followed an argument about Samreen's marriage to Jaiswal.
Police have filed a murder case and say they are committed to finding out exactly what happened once they catch Jaiswal.