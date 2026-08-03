Samyukt Kisan Morcha to start protests across India August 10
Starting August 10, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is launching a huge protest at over 1,000 spots across India.
They're pushing for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), full farm loan waivers, and scrapping four labor codes.
Things will ramp up on November 26 with big farmer marches and multi-day mass actions in Delhi and other cities.
SKM demands Swaminathan MSP and MGNREGA
SKM's demands include using the Swaminathan Commission's MSP formula, bringing back MGNREGA with more workdays and higher wages, plus dropping electricity and seed bills.
The protest kicks off with Jail Bharo, Rail Roko, and Road Roko actions, later expanding to marches, rallies, and state-level events.
SKM opposes India US FTA
SKM is also against the proposed India-US free trade agreement, saying it could hurt local farmers.
It points out that farmers lost ₹27 lakh crore between 2016 and 2025 because of low MSP rates.