'Sanatani' stickers and QR codes stir controversy
The Kanwar Yatra this year has stirred up controversy, with Hindu groups like the VHP asking food stalls to display "Sanatani" (veg-only) stickers, while the UP government now requires QR codes at eateries along the route.
Critics say these moves are singling out vendors—especially Muslims—and amount to religious profiling.
Vendors feel pressured; some shops being avoided
Some vendors have seen more customers thanks to the stickers, but others feel pressured and worry about losing business because QR codes can reveal their identity.
Civil rights groups point out that some shops are being avoided simply due to perceived religion, raising fresh concerns about fairness and economic exclusion during the festival.