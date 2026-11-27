Sanjay Singh's 'Code of Honour' alleges pressure on Narendra Modi
Retired IPS officer Sanjay Singh, in his new book Code of Honour, says he was pressured back in 2010 to dig up dirt on Gujarat politicians, including Prime Minister Modi, during the Medical Council of India (MCI) scam investigation.
Singh claims his CBI boss wanted him to start an inquiry against a chartered accountant for supposed political links, but there were no written orders or real evidence.
Sanjay Singh refused unwritten probe orders
Singh shares how he refused these unwritten instructions and even noted there were no grounds for such a probe.
For sticking to his principles, he faced threats of being transferred out of Delhi.
His book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the pressure investigators can face when politics get involved in big corruption cases.