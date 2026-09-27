Satish Salian seeks police protection, alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) threats
India
Satish Salian, whose daughter Disha died in 2020, has reached out for police protection, alleging threats from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.
His lawyer shared that letters were sent to the prime minister and home minister about this, following a CBI FIR on the matter.
Lawyer alleges Aaditya Thackeray drug links
Salian's lawyer has also accused Aaditya Thackeray of being linked to the drug trade while enjoying top-level security.
Meanwhile, those raising these issues say they are not getting any protection themselves, a situation he calls unfair and against Supreme Court guidelines.
He is asking for an investigation into why proper witness protection is not being given.