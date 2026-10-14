Satya Ratna Dixit tried to fake kidnapping, found in Ahmedabad
A BAMS doctor, Satya Ratna Dixit, tried to fake his own kidnapping and was found in Ahmedabad.
His wife had reported him missing from Lucknow on October 6, which sparked a police search.
At first, it looked like he'd been abducted (there were even reports of suspicious SUVs following him), but police eventually found him hiding out in a hotel.
During interrogation, Dixit allegedly told investigators he had left Lucknow because people were pressuring him to return money he'd taken through fraud.
Dixit charged with cheating and forgery
Turns out, Dixit had been collecting money by handing out fake government job appointment letters.
Police have now charged him with cheating and forgery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Investigators are still figuring out how much money was involved and how many people got scammed by this fake job racket.