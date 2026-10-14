Satya Ratna Dixit tried to fake kidnapping, found in Ahmedabad

A BAMS doctor, Satya Ratna Dixit, tried to fake his own kidnapping and was found in Ahmedabad.

His wife had reported him missing from Lucknow on October 6, which sparked a police search.

At first, it looked like he'd been abducted (there were even reports of suspicious SUVs following him), but police eventually found him hiding out in a hotel.

During interrogation, Dixit allegedly told investigators he had left Lucknow because people were pressuring him to return money he'd taken through fraud.