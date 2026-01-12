Next Article
'Say with pride, we are Hindus': Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Vivekananda
India
On National Youth Day, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Swami Vivekananda's birthday by calling him a "torchbearer of Indian intellectual tradition."
He encouraged everyone to feel proud of their Hindu identity and to follow Vivekananda's ideals for serving society and the nation.
Why does this matter?
Vivekananda's message about youth power and cultural pride still inspires leaders today.
Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also paid tribute, saying his ideas continue to guide India forward.
For young people looking for role models or a sense of purpose, it's a reminder that embracing your roots can be empowering.