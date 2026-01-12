Next Article
Youth dies in KSRTC bus accident on wedding day
On what was supposed to be his wedding day, Ragesh, a native of Chempazhanthy Chellamangalam, died after his motorcycle crashed into a KSRTC Swift electric bus early Monday morning at Pangappara Manguzhy.
He was returning home from visiting a relative when the accident happened, and sadly, he died on the spot from head injuries.
Investigation underway; families had opposed the marriage
Police are reviewing CCTV footage to figure out exactly how the crash occurred and plan to register a case soon.
Ragesh and his fiancee were set for a temple wedding just hours later, having chosen this route because their families didn't support their relationship.
The couple had even rented a house together for this purpose.