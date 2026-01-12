Next Article
UP: 16-year-old girl allegedly murdered by family in honor killing
India
A tragic case from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh—police say a 16-year-old girl was killed by her own family after she ran away with an 18-year-old boy from their village.
When the two were found, both were reportedly confined and beaten.
The girl's body was later burned, apparently to hide what happened.
Police response and next steps
Police discovered the charred body on Sunday and sent it for postmortem.
Three people—the boy, his brother, and a representative of the village head—are being questioned, while the girl's family is on the run.
Special teams are searching for them, and ASP Sushil Kumar has promised strict legal action under new laws.
The case is a harsh reminder that honor killings still happen, even today.