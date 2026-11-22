SBI HDFC ICICI branches close on varying days Nov 23-30
Heads up if you need to visit the bank: branches of SBI, HDFC, and ICICI will be closed on different days between November 23-30, 2026.
Depending on where you are, banks in Shillong close on November 23 (Seng Kut Snem), while Mumbai and Kolkata branches take a break on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima.
Bengaluru Chennai and nationwide bank closures
Bengaluru banks shut down for Kanakadasa Jayanthi on November 27, and Chennai follows with a holiday for Karthika Purnima on November 24.
Plus, all banks across India are closed for the fourth Saturday (November 28) and Sunday (November 29).
Even if your local branch is closed, you can still use net banking, mobile apps, or ATMs as usual, just double-check specific dates with your branch or the RBI site if you're unsure.