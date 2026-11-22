Heads up if you need to visit the bank: branches of SBI, HDFC, and ICICI will be closed on different days between November 23-30, 2026.

Depending on where you are, banks in Shillong close on November 23 (Seng Kut Snem), while Mumbai and Kolkata branches take a break on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima.